Owner of sports complex where shooting took place appears in court

News 4 Staff Published:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The owner of a sports complex in Orchard Park, where a shooting happened earlier this month, stood before a judge Tuesday night.

Frank Young pleaded ‘not guilty’ to violating building code laws.

Prosecutors say the number of people at the roller rink the night of the April 2 shooting was more than the maximum occupancy.

The shooting happened during a promoter’s party.

Young’s lawyer says it is up to the town to prove how many people were inside.

The maximum fine for the charge is $250.

Young will be back in court on May 9.

