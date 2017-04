LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The recidivism rate in Niagara County is similar to county jails all across Western New York. Within three years of their release, close to nine out of 10 men and women will be escorted back through the facility’s gates in handcuffs.

There are a number of programs in the county jail that work to ensure those numbers aren’t higher, and one that’s received recent notoriety has a very important week ahead.

But rather than keys on his belt, he carries the Good Word in his backpack, providing the inmates the keys to spirituality, choosing a different path in life and offering support. “I always try to start where the inmates are. And try to see things from their perspective so that I can be sure to take my message and make sure there’s a connection point,” said Jail Chaplain Alex True. “There’s a passage in the New Testament, which talks about remember the prisoners as though you were in prison with them.” The jail’s chaplain program is now in its 30th year, with Pastor Alex at the helm for a third of that. The program is completely voluntary and holds small groups during the week and service on Sunday “Jail, no matter how good the facility is, no matter how professional the staff, the matter how well it’s run, jail is still a pretty discouraging place,” True said. “When a man or when a woman loses their freedom, that’s an awfully tough place to be.” Dion Cheatham may not see his freedom for 10 years, awaiting trial on a federal drug charge. “Well I go to church every Sunday which is something I never did on the outside,” he said. Cheatham, 43, said the program offers him something he also never did on the outside: see the bigger picture. “This is the only thing that I have, is my faith,” he said. “I’m very hopeful again. I just keep positive and I think it’s going to be OK, and I believe that.” Just like his message on Easter Sunday to his congregation in Orleans County, Pastor Alex will spend the week at the Niagara County Jail offering hope to those who otherwise may go without. “Fundamentally, the message of Easter is the message about the death, and resurrection of Christ, and that new life, a fresh start is possible,” he said. “And that something that applies to those that are in the pew on Sunday morning and it those who are in a jail cell as well.” The jail’s chaplain program not only provides guidance behind the walls, but it also provides resources for people upon their release, so they can continue on a path that leads them anywhere but back inside. Like many employees of the Niagara County Correctional Facility, jail chaplain Alex True spends a portion of his day making the rounds.