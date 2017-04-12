Police investigating death in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WIVB) — Police are investigating the death of a man they found at the scene of a reported armed robbery Wednesday night in Niagara Falls. Officers responded to a call at 617 Pine Avenue at 7:00 pm.

Police got a call from a man who said his friend was robbed at gunpoint. They say when officers arrived, they found a man sitting inside the main door of the building, and that he was in physical distress. Officers called for an ambulance, but the man died.

“We’re not sure if this gentleman was having some kind of problem beforehand that was completely unrelated,” said Niagara Falls Police Captain Kelly Rizzo. “We’re not sure if he was involved somehow with the victims or even the suspect at this point, we’re trying to put the pieces together.”

617 Pine Street is home to Crispy Cutz Barber Shop, and Danny’s Hair Salon. An autopsy will be performed to determine how the man died. His identity is not being released, pending notification of his family.

