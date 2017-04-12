Police investigating death in Niagara Falls

By Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WIVB) — Police are investigating the death of a man they found at the scene of a reported armed robbery Wednesday night in Niagara Falls. Officers responded to a call at 617 Pine Avenue at 7:00 pm.

Police got a call from a man who said his friend was robbed at gunpoint. They say when officers arrived, they found a man sitting inside the main door of the building, and that he was in physical distress. Officers called for an ambulance, but the man died.

“We’re not sure if this gentleman was having some kind of problem beforehand that was completely unrelated,” said Niagara Falls Police Captain Kelly Rizzo. “We’re not sure if he was involved somehow with the victims or even the suspect at this point, we’re trying to put the pieces together.”

617 Pine Street is home to Crispy Cutz Barber Shop, and Danny’s Hair Salon. An autopsy will be performed to determine how the man died. His identity is not being released, pending notification of his family.

Stay with News 4 for continuing updates.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s