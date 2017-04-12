Sabres GM Murray reflects on “very disappointing season”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Sabres General Manager Tim Murray called this past year for the team “a very disappointing season.”

“I take full responsibility for our position, our standings, how it finished,” Murray said during a conference.

The Sabres finished their 2016-17 season with 33 wins and 37 losses.

When asked about the state of his and head coach Dan Bylsma’s positions with the Sabres, Murray said “There will be a full review top to bottom.”

Regarding the coach, Murray clarified, “I haven’t had any thoughts on firing him. I say he’s the coach today because something could happen tomorrow.”

The Sabres obviously had a rough season, which was noted when Murray was asked, “What went wrong?” His response was “Oh god, could you be any more broad,” before listing issues with players that existed on and off the ice.

“We have to make more demands,” Murray said. “I have to make more demands of Dan; He has to make more demands of the players.”

In terms of players, Murray said defense is the top need. “I’m not trying to s–t on the defensemen that are here by any means,” Murray added.

GMTM says he doesn't want the Sabres to be a chip and chase team. Wants to play a fast puck possession game. — Tom Martin (@4TomMartin) April 12, 2017

Murray praised center Jack Eichel, calling him an “absolute top, top player in this league.” According to Murray, the coach and captaincy of the team could be part of discussions related to Jack Eichel’s future in the long-term.

The choice of the team’s captain, a title held by Brian Gionta, will be Murray’s decision.

The GM could not say much about another player, Kyle Okposo, following the right wing’s hospitalization. For a number of reasons, Murray said “I’m not saying anything.”

As the conference drew to a close, Murray gave his thoughts on coaching, saying “It’s more about coaching individuals than coaching the system, in my opinion.”