T-Pain coming back to WNY this month

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — T-Pain is coming back to western New York this month.

The rapper/singer will perform at The Rapids Theatre on April 28 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show if they are available.

They are on sale now and can be bought at the Rapids Theatre box office, ticketfly.com or by calling (877) 435-9849.

Doors for the concert open at 7 p.m.

