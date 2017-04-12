T-Pain coming back to WNY this month

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy of tpain.com)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — T-Pain is coming back to western New York this month.

The rapper/singer will perform at The Rapids Theatre on April 28 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show if they are available.

They are on sale now and can be bought at the Rapids Theatre box office, ticketfly.com or by calling (877) 435-9849.

Doors for the concert open at 7 p.m.

MORE | Take a look back to August, when fans knocked down a fence to see the artist after Canalside reached capacity.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s