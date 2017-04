TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda police officer has passed away following a battle with cancer.

Lieutenant Thomas Diehl was on the force for 11 years. He was on leave since last April when he started fighting a rare form of leukemia.

A funeral service is scheduled for this Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Amelia Roman Catholic Church at 2999 Eggert Rd. in Tonawanda.

The service will be open to the public.