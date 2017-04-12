Two suspects arrested after death, robbery in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WIVB) – Police arrested two people in connection to Jose Hewitt’s death that happened on Pine Avenue.

Stephanie Raymond, 18, and Shequan Herbert, 22, are in police custody.

Police arrested the pair hours after an alleged robbery and assault took place at 617 Pine Avenue in Rd Falls, happening around 7 Wednesday night.

Police say Hewitt lived in the building where Raymond and Herbert were planning on robbing someone. According to police, Hewitt heard the pair banging on the door and unaware of why they were there, the victim began telling them to use the door in the back of the building. When he went back there, Raymond and Herbert began attacking Hewitt, that’s according to police. Officers tell us the suspects began hitting Hewitt in the head with a handgun.

Police say they left the man there, continuing through the building and robbing another man at gunpoint, taking around $4000 before fleeing the scene.

When police responded to the robbery call, they found Hewitt bleeding and in distress. He died at the scene before an ambulance could response.

An autopsy is being conducted.

Herbert and Raymond face a number of charges. They’re set to be arraigned in Niagara Falls court at 9a.m.