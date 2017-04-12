Visually-impaired man falls into sinkhole on lower west side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man with impaired vision fell into a sinkhole on the city’s lower west side Tuesday afternoon.

The sinkhole, which was caused by a sewer line, had traffic cones up around it before the man fell in.

Police and firefighters arrived at Georgia St. near Prospect Ave. to rescue the man, identified as John Quaglietta, shortly after 5 p.m.

Police say he was taken to ECMC with minor injuries.

Getting rid of the sinkhole is the responsibility of a local building owner, police say. Two notices were sent to the city to have it repaired, and a third notice has gone out.

If the owners do not respond, possible legal action could take place.

City crews put a metal plate over the hole Wednesday morning to cover it.