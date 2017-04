MARILLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The case against a teenager accused of killing a toddler is now headed to a grand jury.

Devon VanDerWege, 17, allegedly beat a 2-year-old he was watching last month while the boy’s parents went to work.

VanDerWege had been living in the family’s trailer at the time.

MORE | Learn more about the alleged incident here.