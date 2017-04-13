Drivers can apply for positions as countdown to ridesharing underway in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I think it’s about time. Ridesharing is fantastic, I’ve used it in a lot of other cities when I travel there,” said Arnold Craven of Rochester.

“It’s easy, simple, takes all of the pain out of trying to find who has the cash to do it and what not just use your card and be done with it,” said Ryan Hoolihan of Sanborn.

In less than 90 days, ridesharing will make it’s debut throughout upstate New York.

“This is such an important issue for our destination as we remain competitive to bring events like NCAA, the World Junior Hockey Championships,” said Patrick Kaler, Visit Buffalo Niagara President and CEO.

Leaders say the DMV has 30 days to draft regulations for ridesharing services to operate. Though Uber and Lyft won’t hit the queen city till July, interested drivers can start applying now.

“There are some projections that in Buffalo, Western New York, and all of upstate New York the ability to bring ridesharing to the community could create more than 13 thousand new jobs,” said Byron Brown, Mayor of Buffalo.

Interested drivers need to meet state requirements which include having a valid license and insurance coverage, owning or leasing a car, and passing a background check.

Uber and Lyft are required to check the driving history of potential drivers, and they also have their own rules. Drivers to be at least 21-years-old.

“The more you can have those kind of apps and the more you can have that kind of thing and people be happy coming to Buffalo I think the more often they’re actually going to visit,” said Craven.

