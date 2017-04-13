Family of young boy with disease receives $8,000 check

(Photo courtesy of City of Tonawanda police)

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The family of a young boy with Mitochondrial disease received a check for $8,000 after a recent benefit.

Ethan Ashcroft is the grandson of Tonawanda police detective Joseph Scarpena. The boy’s disease affects nerve fibers, according to police.

Last month, a benefit to raise money for Ethan and his family was held at the Anchor Bar location on Sheridan Dr. There, some retired alumni helped with raffles and jersey raffles.

On Wednesday, Lou Piccone and the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association presented the family with the check at the Tonawanda Police Headquarters on Niagara St.

