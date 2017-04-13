Local high school coach facing sex-related charges involving teen boy

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local high school coach is facing sex-related charges involving a teen boy.

Depew resident Andrew Murtha, 39, coached volleyball at Maryvale High School in Cheektowaga, and also coached a travel boys team in Lockport.

New York State Police say the case began after a boy from Ontario County began communicating with Murtha through a social media app.

Troopers say the boy snuck out of his home while Murtha was in the Rochester area for a weekend tournament, but was discovered by his parents.

Murtha was subsequently arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with criminal sexual act and disseminating indecent material to a minor. Troopers say those charges stem from Murtha exchanging pictures with a 16-year-old boy on an app and meeting with him for sexual conduct.

Murtha’s phone and vehicle were seized and searched on Thursday.

Following his arrest and arraignment, Murtha was jailed in Ontario County on $2,000 bail.

State Police say their investigation is ongoing for any other potential victims.