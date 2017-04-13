Lovejoy deli owner admits to attempted burglary, misusing food stamps

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The owner of a Lovejoy deli has admitted to attempted burglary and misusing food stamps.

Ahmed Alshami, 37, operates IGA Community Express Mart at the corner of Ludington and Davey streets.

He admitted to buying food stamps from people willing to accept cash for them, and prosecutors say that he usually paid half of what they were worth. This happened from October 2014 to March of 2016.

In the past, Alshami’s store received numerous city violations, and faced the possibility of license revocation.

In 2015, Alshami posted a photo of himself on Facebook holding up middle fingers. Here is part of what the post said:

“From the Davey & Ludington store owners… The people who sit here and say they want the store shut down are the same people buying wraps to smoke weed… We will stay open regardless of what you want… Long stay the Arab stores… We are gonna stay here and make this money! So try to shut us down.”

Alshami later apologized for the post.

When sentenced on May 12, Alshami faces 3 and 2/3 to 11 years in prison.