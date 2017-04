BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old man was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Buffalo Wednesday night.

Buffalo police say the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Strauss St.

The victim was pronounced dead when he was taken to ECMC. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.