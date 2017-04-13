Man with 9 license suspensions accused of DWI, other crimes

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park police say a man drove drunk with a suspended license early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., police saw a vehicle stopped on Abbott Rd. near Milestrip Rd. with its four-way flashers activated.

According to police, Buffalo resident Rickey Roberts, 51, was trying to contact someone for roadside assistance after striking a curb. He told police the curb gave him a flat tire.

Police say Roberts appeared to be intoxicated after failing field sobriety tests.

As he was taken into custody, his vehicle was towed.

Roberts was driving with a suspended license, police say, and had a total of nine suspensions. He had previously been convicted of DWI four times.

While at the Orchard Park Police Department, officers say Roberts refused to take a breath test and became uncooperative.

He was charged with multiple crimes, including felony aggravated unlicensed operation and felony DWI.