More dates to get season passes for golfing in Erie County announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those looking for season passes to Erie County’s two public golf courses still have chances to get them.

“Spring is here and we know there are thousands of golfers who are ready to get back into the swing of things at both of Erie County’s public golf courses,” Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said. “Golfing at either Grover Cleveland or Elma Meadows is an enjoyable way for anyone who wants to get some exercise and enjoy challenging holes that golfers of all skill levels should be able to appreciate. Purchasing a season pass is a great way for a golfer to play as many rounds as they would like. I encourage any resident to take advantage of these additional dates to get their application processed.”

The additional dates to buy a golf pass are:

Saturday, April 15 at Elma Meadows, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, April 17 at Elma Meadows, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18 at Elma Meadows, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 at Grover Cleveland, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, April 24 at Grover Cleveland, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25 at Grover Cleveland, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Golf permit applications for the year can also be found here. In addition to regular passes, those for senior citizens and kids 16 or younger can also be found.

Anyone who did not have a pass last year must apply in person at either course or the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation & Forestry. The office is located in Room 1260 of the Rath Building on Franklin St.

Grover Cleveland Golf Course is located at 3781 Main St. in Buffalo and Elma Meadows Gold Course is located at 1711 Girdle Rd. in Elma.