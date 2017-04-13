More than $179,000 going toward 3 local farms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As a result of the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program, three farms in western New York will receive some support.

On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the farms, which are located in Erie and Wyoming counties, would be receiving more than $179,000 in improvements.

Cuomo’s office did not specify where the farms are within the counties.

“This funding will help protect and preserve New York’s natural resources by supporting farms and addressing the unpredictable conditions and challenges of climate change,” Cuomo said. “As New York continues to lead the nation in environmental protection, these grants not only build on our efforts to create a cleaner, greener, more resilient state – they address the needs of hard-working farmers in Erie and Wyoming Counties.”

The two specialty crop farms in Erie County will have micro-irrigation systems installed. These systems will be on roughly 104 acres of cropland in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the efficiency of water delivery, application and use.

In Wyoming County, the other $32,000 not being used for the Erie County farms will be used for a pond expansion. This will ensure the farm has enough water and improve resilience during drought conditions.

“This past summer, New York farms saw unprecedented drought conditions, with many suffering crop loss and increased costs,” State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said. “This program will help farmers better manage for droughts and floods that are becoming more common, while reducing their environmental footprint and protecting our surrounding natural resources.”

