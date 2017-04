ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Orleans County Sheriff is warning boaters to stay as far away from the Lake Ontario shoreline as possible.

“We are concerned about shoreline erosion and submerged docks, as well as debris close to the shoreline,” Sheriff Randy Bower said.

The Sheriff is asking boaters to voluntarily observe a 500-foot No Wake Zone at the lake, which is more than the required 100-foot zone.