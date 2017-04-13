Sheriff: Man crashes while driving more than 4 times over the legal alcohol limit

TOWN OF ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man from Bemus Point is facing a number of charges after investigators say he drove drunk, swerved into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Ellery Centralia Rd. in the Town of Ellery.

According to Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies, Robert Samuelson’s blood-alcohol content (BAC) was four-and-a-half times the legal limit.

Samuelson, 64, was charged with aggravated DWI, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and refusal to take a roadside breath test.

The other driver’s condition is not known.

