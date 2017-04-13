SPCA seeking volunteer foster families

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you have a little extra space in your home and room in your heart, the SPCA Serving Erie County is hoping you’ll consider fostering an animal in need.

This time of year, especially, there’s a big demand for volunteers who can temporarily take in kittens and puppies. Spring and summer are peak seasons for the baby animals to come into the shelter.

“We have so many babies that are coming in and we need people to temporarily take them into their homes and take care of them,” said SPCA Communications Manager Bethany Kloc. “We provide everything. Veterinary care, food, formula, whatever you need for any animal, we’ll give it to you.”

MORE | Click here for full information about fostering animals through the SPCA Serving Erie County.

There are several kinds of animals that need foster homes right now, from guinea pigs to farm animals, and of course, cats and dogs.

Some, like the kittens Kloc is fostering currently, require quite a commitment from volunteers, with bottle feeding needed every few hours for several weeks. Other kittens are able to stay with their mothers and can be fostered together as a family unit.

Other animals just need time out of the shelter to recover from an illness or to become better socialized to get ready for their forever homes.

Whatever the foster situation, foster families make a huge difference for the animals. “It literally saves their lives. If these babies came in, unfortunately, maybe 20 years ago they would probably have to be put down because there was no space for them in the shelter,” Kloc said about the three kittens she’s caring for.

“This way, we’re opening up homes, and they have chances to thrive there and then come back and be adopted,” she said.

If you’d like to learn more about becoming a foster parent, you can call the SPCA Serving Erie County at 875-7360 or visit yourSPCA.org