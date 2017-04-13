State Police: Man drives under influence of marijuana with kids in vehicle

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man was charged with driving under the influence of marijuana with two kids in the vehicle.

New York State Police pulled Mark Holland, 37, over on Route 60 in Jamestown Tuesday for allegedly speeding.

While speaking with Holland, Troopers say they could smell marijuana. Shortly after this, they say the found a small amount of it in his vehicle.

State Police say that along with marijuana, two children were also found in the vehicle.

Holland was charged with Leandra’s Law – DWAI, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful marijuana possession.