Student who brought gun to Lackawanna school pleads guilty

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to criminally possessing a weapon he brought to a school in January.

Devonte Ridgeway, 20, a student, brought a backpack containing a loaded handgun to Baker Hall School in Lackawanna. School staff found the gun tucked in a sneaker when a metal detector alarm was triggered.

Although Ridgeway was able to escape from the school, he was later taken into custody by Lackawanna police in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Baker Hall serves students up to age 21 who either face intellectual disabilities or were diagnosed with brain or emotional trauma.

A judge ordered Ridgeway to stay away from the school during a previous court appearance.

On Thursday, it was announced that Ridgeway faces 3.5 to 15 years in prison. He will be sentenced on May 12.

