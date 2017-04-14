Authorities searching for goose with arrow in neck in Amherst

(Photo taken by News 4 viewer Mike)

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The search is on for an injured goose in Amherst.

The goose was seen around the town with an arrow in its neck.

Members of the SPCA have been on a wild goose chase looking for the injured waterfowl for weeks, but have been getting calls for about a month.

In a video sent by a News 4 viewer, the goose appears to walk around like nothing is wrong. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says that the goose can still fly.

It is not clear how the arrow got stuck in the goose’s neck, or how long it has been there.

If you see the goose, and it looks like it cannot move, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360 or Amherst Police Animal Control at (716) 689-1311.

 

