Budget gives boost to farmers who donate goods

GASPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York farmers who help out local food banks are receiving a bit of a boost in the new state budget. Governor Andrew Cuomo added a tax credit for those who donate produce to food banks.

The Farm to Food Bank Bill failed twice before – passing in both the senate and assembly but being vetoed by the governor. Now Gov. Cuomo is including the incentive in the budget.

It would provide a tax credit for farmers who are donating produce. The credit is worth 25% of the wholesale cost of their donation, up to $5,000 per year.

According to state statistics, 13% of New Yorkers struggle to find healthy food options. That’s as the number of people accessing food banks increases.

Farmers feel it’ll increase the number of donations to food banks.

“If they have a little bit more of an incentive to take that extra step to take it somewhere or call someone to come and get it ,it’ll be a good thing for the farmers,” said Mindy Vazcarra, the owner at Becker Farms. “That will help them in the long run and the people who receive the food.”