Crowds flock to Broadway Market for Good Friday shopping

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Whether you’re in the market for Polish sausage or powdered sugar covered pastries, pierogi or pierogi shaped novelty soap, the Broadway Market has become the one-stop-shopping destinations for thousands of people on Good Friday every year.

Good Friday is the busiest day of the year for the 127 year old marketplace, as Buffalonians shop for all of their Easter and Dyngus Day goodies.

The competition among vendors can be fierce, as they work to set their products apart.

“Mine is special in the fact that the dough is very thin. It’s got more filling than most,” Paula Kurasiewicz Duge of Pierogi by Paula told News 4 on Friday morning. “Cheese is cheese. But, how people put their dough together is what makes us separate and apart from each other.”

So many of the products at the Broadway Market are still put together by hand, keeping a lot of different traditions alive.

This Good Friday brings new traditions for some shoppers, like 10-year-old Cate West, who was making her first Broadway Market trip this year. “It’s very big,” West told News 4. “I was very excited because I knew it would be very, very busy.”

The fact that it’s so busy has other shoppers keeping up traditions of their own, coming out really early to beat the crowds. “I get here at 5 o’clock and I’m always the first one to walk through the door,” George Inglut, Sr. said.

That’s a tradition that has been passed down through the generations in Inglut’s family. “I’ve been coming here with my mom when I was a little kid, and then as I got older, I just wanted to keep the tradition going. And then,I wanted to bring my children here, then I started bringing my grandchildren here,” Inglut said.

Vendors say it’s hard work getting ready for the big crowds every Good Friday, but all of the repeat customers make it worth it. “The smiles every year. They enjoy it!” said Wanda Krup, who spent hours Friday handmaking her Famous Horse-Radish.

The Broadway Market is open until 7 p.m. on Good Friday. It’s open from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, and it’s closed on Easter, before reopening at 8 a.m. for Dyngus Day on Monday.

More information can be found on the Broadway Market’s website: http://broadwaymarket.org/