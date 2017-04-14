Falls Water Board does 3-step and family is out in the street



NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Colleen Atwood’s lease shows her landlord’s water bill is added to her rent, but on Tuesday she suddenly got a one day notice her water was being shut off, on Wednesday the water was shut off, then Friday, a Niagara Falls code enforcement officer slapped a condemnation notice on her house.

It is all so confusing for Colleen because she also been notified, the mortgage on her house has been foreclosed and it is about to go on the auction block.

Despite Colleen being pregnant and living in the house with her teenage son, the notice from the Niagara Falls Water Board shows her landlord instructed the Water Board to shut the water off. Atwood even called the board and asked to take over the account, since she was already paying the bill.

“I said can we put this in my name, I am responsible on the lease for the water anyway, and I am current on the water bill? They said, no, the owner has put it in your name.”

The Niagara Falls mom was stunned, because she received a notice in February that the house is in foreclosure, due to the mortgage not getting paid, and it is set to be auctioned in two weeks.

“Why is the foreclosure action going against some woman named ‘Danielle’ who is not my landlord, and why am I paying my landlord in good faith and he is not then paying the mortgage?”

News 4 contacted the officer for Colleen’s landlord, listed as Pescrillo New York LLC, but his response was “no comment”.

After News 4 left Atwood and her friend Dallas Andrakulic packing her belongings, a Niagara Falls code enforcement officer pulled up to the house, and posted a notice of condemnation.

Andrakulic asked him why he condemned the property, “I guess he got emailed by the Water Board to come and condemn the house,” but Andrakulic said Colleen’s landlord showed up at the same time as the code enforcer.

Even though the utilities are still on, Atwood cannot believe the city is condemning her house, “Deeply upsetting, especially because I am pregnant, and trying to give birth, and now I have to move and I don’t know where I am going.”