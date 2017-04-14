Ohio woman wins jackpot of more than $594,000 at Seneca Niagara Casino

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A slots player at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino won big with a $594,651 jackpot this past Sunday.

Ohio resident Carol, whose last name was withheld, was playing the Elvis slots at the Niagara Falls casino when she won the grand prize. Carol hit the jackpot while using a Free Slot Play.

With the money, Carol plans to pay off her grandkids’ students loans and pay off her grandson’s new vehicle. Her grandson recently returned from serving two tours in Iraq.

In addition to paying off those debts, the casino says Carol plans to enjoy her stay there with close friends, dine at The Western Door and try the buffet’s crab legs.