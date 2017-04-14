Police investigate shooting on Edison Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are at the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of Edison Ave.
One person, who has not been identified, was shot.
News 4 will have more details as soon as they become available.
