Remembering Sister Klimczak 11 years later

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eleven years ago the community lost a beloved nun.

Sister Karen Klimczak was a tireless servant and spent most of her life taking in ex-convicts to try to get their lives back on track.

But, on April 14, 2006 in the middle of Good Friday, Sister Klimczak was murdered by one of the convicts living at the Bissonette House.

“I’m realizing that earlier today was when she was downtown and going through the stations of the cross with so many people, came home and then all of the sudden the next morning no one knew where she was,” said Roy Herberger, pastor at Ss. Columba-Brigid Church.

“She had said, I would like to see non-violence and peace spread all throughout the world and if it should cost me my life, then so be it,” said Sister Jean Klimczak, Sister Karen’s twin sister.

Sister Klimczak is remembered for leaving white doves all over the community. It was her print on the world, Peaceprints.

“She knew that we leave finger prints on things and on people. She thought of the word Peaceprints because we are all called to leave marks of peace rather than marks of violence,” said Sister Jean.

“It’s encouraging to know that her memory hasn’t faded nor has her mission and her message. Her message was, no matter what you’re facing, it doesn’t have to destroy your peace of mind, it doesn’t have to ruin your life, have hope, have faith, that’s what got me through and I know that’s what can get everyone through,” said Herberger.

Friday was the first time the anniversary date of Sister Klimczak’s death fell on Good Friday.

The Ss. Columba-Brigid Church honored Sister Klimczak Friday by including her own prayers into the church service.

