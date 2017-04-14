Sheriff: Man with slew of drugs found with crack cocaine in buttocks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says a Pennsylvania man was found with a variety of drugs during a traffic stop in Elma.

Bradford resident Tyler Yohe, 27, was stopped Friday between 1 and 1:30 a.m. at Transit Rd. and Seneca St.

During the stop, deputies say a number of drugs were found in his possession. Yohe allegedly had Xanax, Lorazepam, Suboxone and marijuana. It addition to that, deputies say he had a glass pipe and brass knuckles.

Yohe was taken to the Erie County Holding Center, and while there, deputies say a more thorough search resulted in the discovery of crack cocaine in his buttocks.

Altogether, Yohe faces numerous of drug and weapon-related charges, including felony counts of criminal possession of cocaine and introducing contraband into a prison.