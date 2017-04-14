Sunken boat recovered from Ellicott Creek

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A sunken boat was recovered from about 12 feet of water in Ellicott Creek.

Police in the City of Tonawanda received a report about the boat, which was about 100 feet north of Swistons on Young St.

When police located the 19-foot vessel, they attached a cable to it and placed “inflators” underneath it. This helped bring it to the surface.

Once it was up, police say the boat was floated to the Inner Harbor Yacht Club, where members offered to lift it out of the water. After the boat was brought ashore, it was taken by a police tow truck.

The Tonawanda Fire Department took precautionary measures to capture any spilled fuel by putting protective booms in the water.

It is not clear who owned the boat.