Sunken boat recovered from Ellicott Creek

By Published:
(Photo: City of Tonawanda Police)

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A sunken boat was recovered from about 12 feet of water in Ellicott Creek.

Police in the City of Tonawanda received a report about the boat, which was about 100 feet north of Swistons on Young St.

When police located the 19-foot vessel, they attached a cable to it and placed “inflators” underneath it. This helped bring it to the surface.

Once it was up, police say the boat was floated to the Inner Harbor Yacht Club, where members offered to lift it out of the water. After the boat was brought ashore, it was taken by a police tow truck.

The Tonawanda Fire Department took precautionary measures to capture any spilled fuel by putting protective booms in the water.

It is not clear who owned the boat.

(Photo: City of Tonawanda Police)
(Photo: City of Tonawanda Police)

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s