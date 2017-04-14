Trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi released

ORLANDO, Fla. (WIVB) — The trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was revealed at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Fla. on Friday.

Episode 8 of the series features returning cast members like Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn and Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, as well as others.

Not much is known about The Last Jedi‘s plot, but Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill appears to have a larger role in this movie, following his brief appearance in the end of 2015’s The Force Awakens.

The movie, which was directed by Rian Johnson, is set to be released on Dec. 15, 2017.

See the trailer below:

APP USERS | Tap here to enable the video.