30 in 30: Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Raekwon McMillan is so competitive.. he can tell you every team he lost to during his college career at Ohio State.

“Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Clemson, Penn State,” he said at the NFL Combine.

He is considered one of the most respected linebackers in this year’s draft class, and was one of the best at stopping the run during his college career. The first team All-Big ten McMillan is looking forward to show what he can do at the next level.

“It is on to the next in any situation that you are in and anything a coach would ask me to do I would do it. If a coach asked me guard Julio Jones I would do it,” McMillan said with a laugh.

The Bills defense is preparing to undergo a major overhaul in Sean McDermott’s new 4-3 system and McMillan is willing to wear many hats.

“The wheel linebacker, the mike linebacker, and in some situations even the sam linebacker depending on what team it is. Anything my coach would ask me to do…gain 20 pounds, drop 20 pounds. Whatever he wants me to do, I’ll do it.”