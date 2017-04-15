30 in 30: Tight end Evan Engram

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Evan Engram should be drafted pretty quickly — depending on how teams view him — either as a big wide receiver or a smaller tight end.

“I’m just a move guy that can play anywhere on the offensive side of the ball. I can be in the slot, out wide or physical in the run game too.”

Engram could have gone pro after three years at Ole Miss.

Instead he went back to school — doubled his receiving numbers and quadrupled his touchdowns. He’s hoping his improved resume helps his draft stock — and perhaps that of his quarterback — Chad Kelly.

“Chad’s a baller man, he’s a winner. His arm is ridiculous. His strength and his accuracy is NHL caliber.”

Engram might be a reach with the tenth pick — but either way — he’s a talent to watch — and much more so after four years of college ball.

“It was a smart decision to come back and just grow and get more involved in the offense and grow as a player.”