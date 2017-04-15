April the Giraffe shows signs of giving birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The giraffe who’s been a media sensation for at least a month and a half is showing clear signs of childbirth Saturday morning.

In the Animal Adventure Park’s live YouTube video, April is walking around her enclosure, reaching around to her backside, where there are two hoofs sticking out.

Within 45 minutes of the first notices of these signs of childbirth, over 577,000 people had logged in to the Park’s webstream.

This is a developing story; check in regularly for updates.