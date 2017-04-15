Buffalo kicks off Earth Week with tour of Modern Disposal recycling plant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-It’s an important part of the daily routine that a lot of people skip over. Recycling…But the city of Buffalo is trying to change that. Recycling has now become just as easy as throwing out trash, so there’s no more excuses not to do it. Modern Disposal Services hosted an open house to show where the recyclable materials go once they leave your house.

Fenna Mandoloang, manager at Modern Disposal told News 4, “It starts in the recycling bin, it’s collected by the collection trucks, it comes here, gets tipped onto the tipping floor and then it’s loaded into the sorting machine. In the sorting machine we have mechanical, optical, and magnetic sorting as well as labor.”

The numbers show that the amount of people recycling has increased. In 2015 25.7% of residents recycled. In 2016 a record breaking 15,500 tons was collected bringing that percentage up to 27.7%.

Joe Hickman, Director of Sales at Modern Disposal said, “The interesting thing about recycling is that people put it into the cart and they see trucks take it away but after that they don’t know what happens to it. So i think it’s important to see what it looks like when it comes into the tipping hall here and what it looks like when it goes through the process.”

A lot of people came out Saturday morning to see the recycling collections including the next generation of recyclers.

One 7th grader from Casey Middle School told News 4, “I wasn’t sure that it would be very interesting, but it really was.”

Sandeep, another 7th grader from Transit Middle School said, “We took a tour and it was pretty cool to see how it went on conveyer belts the different products and how they organize them in different bails.

One ambitious little boy, after seeing a need in the city, started his own recycling company!

Jordan is only in the 4th grade but has already accomplished so much. He told News 4, “I go to people’s houses getting rid of their recyclable things and I bring it to recycling company that can crush it and they don’t go to the garbage where seagulls and other animals can get caught in it.”

If you would like to get more involved with recycling in Buffalo but aren’t sure exactly what you can put in your bin, you can find a list here.