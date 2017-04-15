Defense leads the way in UB’s “Blue and White” Scrimmage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – This time last year it was all about the quarterback battle in Amherst. But, this April Tyree Jackson has the starting job under his belt. That doesn’t mean he didn’t have anything to prove. It was a rough night for the sophomore who threw two of seven interceptions allowed by Bulls quarterbacks.

“My family comes out from Michigan and all of a sudden we throw two picks off the bat,” Jackson said. “I mean, it is not a big deal…it is the spring game, guys are being competitive, having fun and making plays. I am still competitive though, I hate that.”

“He might have thrown interceptions trying to make plays, he is bouncing back.” Head coach Lance Leipold said. “He understands his command of the offense. And, just his willingness when he sees it to duck and run and make plays for us. Really one of the concerns as we went through the spring was the consistency of our secondary and to see them step up and make plays like that is encouraging as we move towards summer conditioning.”

“I think the defense as a whole came ready,” cornerback Jeremiah Dadeboe said. “We were sharp and disciplined. We all came out with a focus to make plays and I think we executed well.”

On the injury front, starting running back Johnathan Hawkins did not see action in the spring game. He is dealing with a broken thumb but is expected to be back for summer training.