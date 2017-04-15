Hansen family helps to protect others from silent killer

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca family is on a mission to make sure every family in Western New York has a working carbon monoxide detector in their home.

Ken Hansen helped had out 200 new detectors on Saturday.

He has been doing this ever since his 16-year-old daughter Amanda Hansen died. She was at a friend’s house for a sleepover in 2009 when carbon monoxide filled the room — killing her.

The Hansen’s created a foundation in her honor with the intent to protect others from the silent killer.

“It’s happening everyday. It happens in the summer on boats, it happens during the winter with your furnaces, ya know there’s just so many ways you can get carbon monoxide poisoning. So we’re just trying to alert the public to all the things that cause carbon monoxide to make sure we keep everyone safe,” said Ken Hansen.

The Amanda Hansen Foundation has given out 19,000 detectors.

You should change your carbon monoxide detector battery every six months and replace the device every five years.