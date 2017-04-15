Loved ones pay final tribute to fallen officer

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Family, friends and hundreds of law enforcement laid to rest a Town of Tonawanda Police Lieutenant Saturday.

33 year-old Thomas Diehl lost a year-long battle to a rare form of leukemia earlier this week.

Police officers from all over the region paid their final tribute to Diehl at his funeral.

Men and women dressed in blue lined the sidewalks outside St. Amelia’s Roman Catholic Church.

“He’s our brother, he’s my brother, this is something that no police officer or no person should really ever have to go through,” said Lt. Patrick Day.

Diehl joined the force at just 21 years-old and became the youngest lieutenant in the department’s history.

“What he accomplished in his 33 years is a lot more than what most people accomplish in twice that,” said Jim Diehl, father.

About a year ago Diehl was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. He entered the battle of his life. Family members say he was a fighter every single day.

“I don’t think anybody else, anybody else could have done what he done in the last year. They never seen somebody fight the way he fought,” said Jaime Pichette, sister.

On Monday, Diehl’s journey with cancer ended, but it’s who he was and what he’s done that will live on forever.

“Nobody had a bad thing to say about him. Matter of fact, you’d see them light up when they’d talk about Tom. He’s the best son anybody could ever wish for,” said Diehl.

“Everybody that came in to give me a hug would say, ‘our Tom, my Tom.’ he was everybody’s Tom,” said Shawn Diehl, mother.

Diehl is survived by his wife, four children, his sister and mother and father.

His badge will be retired and he will be promoted to captain which means he will be the youngest captain in the police department’s history.