BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person has serious injuries following a shooting on Buffalo’s east side.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Dodge Street.

On the scene — a News 4 photographer saw Buffalo Police and homicide detectives. Neighbors tell our photographer they heard more than a dozen shots fired.

About half a dozen police vehicles responded and closed off the street.

We have reached out to a spokesperson for buffalo police for more information.