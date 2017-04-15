Niagara County Sheriff’s Office investigating after child injured in lawnmower accident

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a five year old child was injured in a lawnmower accident.

Sheriff Jim Voutour told News 4 deputies responded to the 3200 block of West Lake Rd. in Wilson around 6:00 p.m, on Saturday

A family member was mowing the lawn when the young girl, playing in the yard, tried to jump on the lawn mower, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The child’s foot got caught in the mower and was severely damaged.

Sheriff Voutour told News 4 the child is in stable condition after being flown to Women & Children’s hospital.