Niagara Falls Police searching for 24 year-old Kurt Beehler

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- Niagara Falls Police are searching for 24 year-old Kurt Beehler of Niagara Falls to check his welfare.

Beehler is a white male, 6 feet tall, 180lbs with blue eyes, short brown hair and a beard. He was last seen in Niagara Falls on April 8 wearing white jeans, gold t-shirt, black sneakers and a baseball hat.

Police say he may be driving his brown 2005 Mercury Sable with NY license plate AWC1949.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Beehler are encouraged to contact the Niagara Falls Police Dept at 286-4711 or  286-4553.

 

