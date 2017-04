BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured a Buffalo man.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the call in the 1000 block of East Ferry around 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

A 21 year-old Buffalo male who had been shot was located at the scene. He was taken to ECMC and is currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.