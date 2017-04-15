Three adults and a baby hospitalized after Niagara County crash

By Published: Updated:

TOWN OF HARTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)- Three adults and a baby were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Niagara County on Saturday.

Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour told News 4 two vehicles collided in the Town of Hartland on Ridge Rd., between Orangeport Rd. and Hartland Rd. It happened around 6:45 p.m.

One vehicle was carrying a one year old child, and the child’s mother and grandmother. Both adults were flown by Mercy Flight to ECMC with serious injuries.

The baby is in stable condition at Women and Children’s hospital, according to the Sheriff.

Sheriff Voutour told News 4 the man driving the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated at Eastern Niagara Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation revealed the man traveling west bound, went into the east bound lane, causing the crash. Fire crews had to use the jaws of life to get the two women out of the other vehicle.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit is still investigation the collision.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s