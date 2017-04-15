Three adults and a baby hospitalized after Niagara County crash

TOWN OF HARTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)- Three adults and a baby were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Niagara County on Saturday.

Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour told News 4 two vehicles collided in the Town of Hartland on Ridge Rd., between Orangeport Rd. and Hartland Rd. It happened around 6:45 p.m.

One vehicle was carrying a one year old child, and the child’s mother and grandmother. Both adults were flown by Mercy Flight to ECMC with serious injuries.

The baby is in stable condition at Women and Children’s hospital, according to the Sheriff.

Sheriff Voutour told News 4 the man driving the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated at Eastern Niagara Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation revealed the man traveling west bound, went into the east bound lane, causing the crash. Fire crews had to use the jaws of life to get the two women out of the other vehicle.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit is still investigation the collision.