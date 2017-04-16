Buffalo State student stabbed in campus parking lot

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo State Police are investigating an assault that took place on campus early Sunday morning.

Police say a male resident student reported that he was attacked from behind and stabbed in the back by an unknown weapon just before 3 a.m. in Lot R-14.

The victim was treated and released from ECMC.

Authorities believe the incident resulted from a fight that occurred earlier in the night at an off-campus party. They are investigating along with City of Buffalo Police

According to University Police, a description of the suspect is not available.

Anyone with information that may be of assistance is encouraged to call University Police at 878-6333.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s