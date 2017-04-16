Buffalo State student stabbed in campus parking lot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo State Police are investigating an assault that took place on campus early Sunday morning.

Police say a male resident student reported that he was attacked from behind and stabbed in the back by an unknown weapon just before 3 a.m. in Lot R-14.

The victim was treated and released from ECMC.

Authorities believe the incident resulted from a fight that occurred earlier in the night at an off-campus party. They are investigating along with City of Buffalo Police

According to University Police, a description of the suspect is not available.

Anyone with information that may be of assistance is encouraged to call University Police at 878-6333.