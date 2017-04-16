East Aurora residents push back against apartment development

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — East Aurora residents are pushing back against a proposal that would add more than a dozen apartment units to their neighborhood.

“I see people blow through stop signs all the time and you add people in and you know, it’s going to keep happening,” said Tristan Ernst, resident.

Ras Development is looking to transform a piece of land with a dilapidated bus garage into 15 upscale apartment units on Hamlin Avenue.

“The apartments are going to be around 1,500 square feet or thereabouts, actually the size of those units are larger than many of these houses,” said Evaleen Ziemba, resident.

Neighbors say the proposed development is too big for the neighborhood and they’re also concerned about increased traffic with an elementary school down the road.

“The scale is much too large, the building itself is suppose to be 32 feet tall, it’s just not going to look right, it’s not going to fit the character of the neighborhood at all. There are constantly children walking back and forth, families, moms with their little baby buggies,” said Ziemba.

In order for the developer to move forward, the village board would have to approve a rezoning request,

An attorney for the developer, Peter Sorgi said, “we are at the initial rezoning stage of the Village review process which would allow for the redevelopment of a site currently occupied by a dilapidated bus garage into upscale apartments. Our project will serve as a transitional zone between the nearby homes and adjoining commercial uses on Main Street and provides needed housing alternatives and infill redevelopment of a property designated as a Revitalization Area in the Village’s Comprehensive Plan.”

Residents told News 4 they don’t want the property rezoned. Almost every house along Hamlin Avenue has signs in their yard that say ‘Rezone? No!’

“This is our community, this is where we want to live and we want to make sure that we preserve the quality of the neighborhood,” said David Roach, resident.

The question some neighbors are asking now is if there’s another option than apartments and what is most cost effective.

“We would like to see single family homes if possible,” said Ziemba.

“If all we can have is group housing, because anything else is not feasible, than so be it,” said Roach.

The developer is encouraging property owners to participate in the rezoning stage review process.

This issue will be addressed at a public meeting Tuesday.