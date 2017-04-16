Historic Colored Musicians Club celebrates major milestone

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Hundreds of people gathered at Hotel Lafayette Saturday night to celebrate 100 years of music. They marked the anniversary of Local 533 whose members eventually formed Buffalo’s historic Colored Musicians Club.

The best of the best have performed at the club, including Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie.

The founders of the club were honored at the event.

“They started right around the time of World War I,” said George Scott, the president of the club. “Pretty much like what was going on back in the day, they had to struggle just to be considered like all of the other musicians but through hard work, and dedication, and persistence, they turned that organization into one of the best Local in the entire country.”

You can still hear great jazz at the club. They are already gearing up for a music festival scheduled for July 29.