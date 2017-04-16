UB students create petition to stop elimination of four athletic programs

Related Coverage UB to cut 4 sports teams after spring season

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – After the University at Buffalo’s decision to cut four sports teams from its athletic program, a petition has been started to stop the school from cutting the teams.

A University at Buffalo sophomore is behind the efforts to bring the sports back. Mira Shami, a sophomore architecture major, is one of the students behind the petition to save four sports programs at her school.

She said, “They came to do what they love, and it’s really harsh to take away what they love. So many students come to this school because we have such excellent sports.”

Athletics is what drew Shami herself here, originally from Jordan. She competed on her home country’s national swimming team for 7 years.

But, she got injured and was forced to quit. Shami said, “It was really painful and in every way, and I really don’t want to see any other person experience the same thing I have experienced.”

When she stopped swimming, she felt a part of her was missing.She doesn’t want that for the U-B athletes. She said, “It changed my life. I’m grateful for what I have now, of course, but it was hard to move on from not being a swimmer anymore.”

This month, UB announced it will be cutting men’s baseball, men’s soccer, men’s swimming and diving and women’s rowing.The schools president says they don’t have the resources to support 20 teams. This would save the school $2 million dollars.

Shami said, “Sports are so much more valuable then being cut by money it’s something that connects people from all over the country it’s something peaceful its something so admiring.”

Shami says her petition now has more than 7500 signatures. If you’d like to check out the petition, you can find it at this link here.

She worries students were not prepared for the cuts- so now shes making her voice heard. She said, “The school has always told us to say what we want, and to stay united, and this is what we’re doing. We’re being united as a student body and we don’t want this.”

Shami hasn’t heard from leaders at the school in regards to the petition, yet. She plans to set up a meeting with leaders in the athletic department in the coming weeks.