$2 billion in clean water infrastructure included in state budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) ­– New York State’s new clean water infrastructure bill will provide $2.5 billion for projects across the state.

The funding was included in the state’s 2017-2018 budget, and is a $500 million increase over the executive proposal.

The funding will be used to repair and replace old pipes and water mains to ensure clean drinking water, as well as making source water land acquisitions to keep water from becoming polluted.

Members of the Western New York State Legislative Delegation praised the Clean Water Infrastructure Act of 2017 as they announced the bill at Canalside Monday.

“Clean water is absolutely essential to our health and safety,” Assemblyman Sean Ryan (D-Buffalo) said. “We’ve seen far too many water main breaks and drinking water contamination from that threaten the health of our families- it’s important that we make robust investments in replacing old pipes and water mains.”

Senator Chris Jacobs, R-Buffalo, said that the majority of sewage overflows in the state occur in Erie County due to the age of the county’s water infrastructure.

“Buffalo and Western New York enjoy some of the best fresh water resources in the world,” Jacobs said. “We must maximize its economic development potential for industry while ensuring its safe deliver to all families in our community.”

Jill Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper, called Western New York’s fresh water resources “the lifeblood of our community, our economy, and public health”.

“New York State is demonstrating a deep and long-lasting commitment to clean water, quality of life and natural resources across the state,” Jedlicka said.

The funding includes:

$1 billion to upgrade drinking and sewer infrastructure.

$350 million for clean water infrastructure projects after 2021.

$245 million for water quality improvement projects.

$200 million for drinking and wastewater infrastructure improvements in New York City’s watershed.

$150 million for intermunicipal water infrastructure grants.

$130 million for drinking water remediation and mitigation of contaminated drinking water.

$110 million for land acquisition projects for source water protection.

$100 million for municipal water quality infrastructure programs.

$75 million for upgrades and replacements of septic systems and cesspools.

$50 million for green infrastructure projects.

$50 million for concentrated animal feeding operations.

$20 million for the replacement of lead drinking water service lines.

$10 million for a water infrastructure emergency loan fund.

$10 million for IT system upgrades related to mapping technologies.

The Clean Water Infrastructure Act of 2017 will provide funding to repair and replace old pipes and water mains to ensure clean drinking water.

Members of the Western New York State Legislative Delegation praised the Clean Water Infrastructure Act of 2017 as they announced the bill at Canalside Monday.

“Clean water is absolutely essential to our health and safety,” Assemblyman Sean Ryan (D-Buffalo) said. “We’ve seen far too many water main breaks and drinking water contamination from that threaten the health of our families- it’s important that we make robust investments in replacing old pipes and water mains.”

The bill also funds as well as to take preventative measures such as source water land acquisition to keep water from being polluted.

The funding for water infrastructure is a $500 million increase over the executive proposal.

Clean Water Infrastructure Act of 2017

Members of the Western New York Legislative Delegation and

New York State will receive $2.5 billion in funding for clean water infrastructure projects