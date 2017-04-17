2 Buffalo children killed in I-90 crash

MANCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — According to New York State Police, two children from Buffalo, ages 9 and 11, have died after a motor vehicle accident on the I-90.

The crash occurred in the Town of Manchester Monday morning.

At approximately 5:44 a.m., the State Police responded to the scene of a vehicle overturned and on its side in the right lane.

The children, who were brothers, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver was taken to Strong Hospital in critical condition. An adult female passenger was also taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are looking for a second vehicle not involved in the initial accident, but may have unknowingly struck one of the children.

Troopers are looking for a green Honda vehicle with some damage to the undercarriage and is leaking fluids.

Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to call the State Police at 585-389-4100.

The westbound lanes between exits 42 and 43 will remain closed for a few more hours.

